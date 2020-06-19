85°
Mayor Broome joins 2une In for discussion on local significance of Juneteenth

Friday, June 19 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Juneteenth is a day of celebration for many in Baton Rouge and across the country.

The historic holiday commemorates the official end of slavery in the US, and in 2020, the celebration has taken on renewed significance.

There have long been calls for it to be instituted as a federal holiday.

This year, amid nationwide anti-racism protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, many companies across the U.S. have given employees the day off.

Locally, politicians and nonprofits are organizing efforts to see Juneteenth recognized as an official state holiday.

The Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM), Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and State Representative C Denise Marcelle are working in support of legislation for the formation of Juneteenth as a state holiday.

The date has deep significance to Baton Rouge citizens, and on Friday, June 19, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined WBRZ's 2une In morning crew to discuss the importance of the holiday. 

Click here for a list of Juneteenth events scheduled for Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 in the capital city. 

