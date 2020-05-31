Mayor Broome Declares Day of Prayer and Fasting

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joins mayors across the country in recognizing Monday, June 1, as a National Day of Mourning and Lament to mark the death of 100,000 people in the U.S. from COVID-19.

"We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost. Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion and traditions and transcends our politics,” said Mayor Broome.

Join Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge and Mayor Broome as they lament, mourn, and honor the 100,000 lives taken by COVID-19, acknowledge the suffering; pray together for the healing of the nation; and recommit themselves to the difficult work ahead.

Mayor Broome will host a Dial-in Prayer Vigil at 8am on Monday, June 1.

Participants can join at 1-408-418-9388, access code: 966 112 656.