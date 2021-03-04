Mayor announces plan to help inmates in parish prison receive proper healthcare services

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will announce a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday so inmates at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison can receive on-site primary healthcare services.

The City-Parish plans to provide good quality healthcare services to inmates including medical, dental, mental health, and related support services.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome created a task force to help create the RFP.

Mayor Broome stated on Thursday that, “All inmates are valuable individuals who are worthy of dignity and respect. It is incumbent upon us to ensure they have access to the services they need while in custody.”

The group led by the Mayor’s Office includes: The Division of Purchasing, EBR Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services, the Parish Attorney’s Office, as well as medical professionals, community leaders, and prison reform advocates.

The RFP will be released on March 5, with hopes to award a contract this summer.