72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mayor announces plan to help inmates in parish prison receive proper healthcare services

2 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, March 04 2021 Mar 4, 2021 March 04, 2021 2:17 PM March 04, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish will announce a Request for Proposal (RFP) on Friday so inmates at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison can receive on-site primary healthcare services. 

The City-Parish plans to provide good quality healthcare services to inmates including medical, dental, mental health, and related support services.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome created a task force to help create the RFP.

Mayor Broome stated on Thursday that, “All inmates are valuable individuals who are worthy of dignity and respect. It is incumbent upon us to ensure they have access to the services they need while in custody.”

The group led by the Mayor’s Office includes: The Division of Purchasing, EBR Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services, the Parish Attorney’s Office, as well as medical professionals, community leaders, and prison reform advocates.

The RFP will be released on March 5, with hopes to award a contract this summer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days