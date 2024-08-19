Matriarch of Audubon Zoo orangutan family dies; caregivers celebrate vibrant, creative ape

NEW ORLEANS — The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans said Monday that one of its female orangutans has died after a brief illness.

The 36-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Feliz, was the matriarch of Audubon’s orangutan family. Coming to New Orleans from Texas' Glady Porter Zoo in 1989, Feliz mothered 15-year-old Menari and 5-year-old Bulan. The pair, along with the 2-year-old Roux, were all born at Audubon Zoo, the zoo said.

The Audubon veterinarians worked around the clock to provide care for her and worked closely with additional specialists to assist in her treatment. Audubon veterinarians said they are waiting for pathology results to determine the exact cause of her illness.

According to Audubon officials, Feliz would turn sheets and blankets into stylish clothing. Feliz was also known for her dancing and a unique whistle that she often used to garner extra attention from her caretakers. According to her care team, Feliz loved to paint and would use a paintbrush using her hand or lips to hold the brush.

“Feliz was an attentive and nurturing mother and grandmother. She had a keen interest in all babies – orangutan and human. She was a role model and provided mentorship for the other females within the family group when they became first-time mothers,” Assistant Curator of Primates at Audubon Zoo Christina Daum said.

Sumatran orangutans like Feliz are critically endangered due to habitat loss, hunting and illegal pet trade on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the zoo said.