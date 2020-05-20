71°
Massive house fire on Education Street ruled arson

Wednesday, May 20 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say arson is the cause of a massive house fire that first responders wrestled early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters rushed to the Education Street home, which is just off Thomas H. Delpit Drive, and arrived around 6:30 a.m., to find the vacant structure engulfed in flames. 

Quickly working to get the fire under control, they were able to extinguish it in less than 15 minutes and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. 

No one was injured during the blaze, but it caused $20,000 worth of damage and the vacant home is considered a total loss. 

The fire is under investigation and if anyone has information related to the blaze, they're urged to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225) 354-1419. 

