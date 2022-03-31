Massive fire in Country Club neighborhood sends firefighter to hospital

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was hurt Thursday morning as crews responded to back-to-back house fires likely tied to severe thunderstorms that happened hours earlier.

The St. George Fire Department first responded to the blaze on Hazeltine Drive, located in the Country Club of Louisiana neighborhood off Highland Road, around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews worked until about 7 a.m. to get the fire under control.

The department said the injured firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK. The residents were able to get out of the home unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators suspect thunderstorms Wednesday may have sparked the Country Club fire and a second blaze in another upscale neighborhood overnight.