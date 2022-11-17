Massive drag race taking off from Belle Rose raceway

BELLE ROSE - Not far from the capital city, the National Hot Rod Association is sponsoring the Cajun Classic National open at No Problem Raceway, which will take place from Nov. 17-19.

More than three hundred racers from around the country will gather to set drag racing records.

Cooter Hidalgo is a world champion right from our area, he'll join others in an attempt to once again set more records.

"We have a fantastic facility here, and being able to bring a national event here is extremely unique, not every track gets that opportunity."

"We have a local racer that just won a world championship," said Nelson Hoyos, general manager at the raceway. "He'll be competing this weekend here. He goes across the country and runs nationally, and this is one of two stops that he makes during the year. And he's just getting back from California, where he won a world championship.

"Racing is an extremely exciting sport," Hoyos said. "Zero to three hundred miles an hour in seconds."

More than money, these racers are competing for prestige. Just last year, the raceway set nine national records during its drag racing events.

With a wide range of cars this year, from tuned-up trucks to station wagons to full-blown racecars, Hoyos says they're ready to set more national records.

This year, they'll even have two cars equipped with jet engines, giving them the power (and sound) of a jet. Both drivers are female and have trained and certified to drive a vehicle as elaborate as a jet engine.

"These are fire-breathing dragons, basically. They have jet engines and they'll be doing the finale race," says Hoyos, but it isn't the only rarity at the racetrack.

"We have a Hemi Choot-Out, which is a specific race we have... we expect to do really well with them this year."

That race was started by racer Benjamin Kimberly, who's been racing since he was sixteen. Kimberly said this race is especially unique, due to the rarity of Hemis still competing in drag races.

Kimberly drives a Barracuda Hemi. It has a modified engine, allowing it to go from 0 to 150 mph in a straight, short line. He explains that's not all that happens when he pushes the pedal to the metal.

"My car, when it leaves the line, the front of the car will probably be about four to five, six feet in the air," Kimberly said.

For more details on the event, you can head to their website page.

Ticket details can be found on their website or at any NAPA store across the state, they'll be giving out free ticketing to customers.