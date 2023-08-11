100°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Massive brush fire shuts down I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi state line

1 hour 58 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, August 11 2023 Aug 11, 2023 August 11, 2023 3:59 PM August 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

I-10 along the Louisiana-Mississippi state line was shut down in both directions Friday afternoon due to a large brush fire.

Both the New Orleans National Weather Service and Mississippi Highway Patrol issued statements about how the fire affects visibility and driver safety. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Trending News

Many fire services and first responders are working to get rid of the fires.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days