Massive brush fire near Livingston Parish neighborhood consumes 200 acres Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters worked through the day Saturday, battling a brush fire just outside of Denham Springs in the Arbor Walk neighborhood.

A Livingston Parish councilmember said the fire started around 1:30 p.m. and burned all day. Department of Agriculture and Forestry agents worked alongside Livingston Parish firefighters to subdue the flames. The councilmember said forestry staff used a firebreak to stop the flames from spreading. Approximately 200 acres were burned.

As of 10 p.m., flames were out and residents back in their homes. Fire officials said they expect for the area to smolder until morning.

No information on what started the fire was immediately available.