Masked victim identified in Plank Road shooting

BATON ROUGE – A victim who was shot in the 3200 block of Plank Road on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Letroyed Brown was found lying on the ground with a ski mask and handgun, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say Brown was running with a black male suspect, who police believe shot and killed him. The masked suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

Brown died at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.