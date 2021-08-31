87°
Latest Weather Blog
Masked victim identified in Plank Road shooting
BATON ROUGE – A victim who was shot in the 3200 block of Plank Road on Wednesday has been identified.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Letroyed Brown was found lying on the ground with a ski mask and handgun, suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Police say Brown was running with a black male suspect, who police believe shot and killed him. The masked suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored vehicle.
Brown died at the scene.
Trending News
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge man lending a helping hand to neighbor in wake of...
-
Fearless Livingston Parish residents picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ida
-
Few spared from widespread damage in Ascension Parish
-
More than 100,000 EBR residents still without power
-
Ascension residents find long lines at the pump, no electricty means no...