87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Masked victim identified in Plank Road shooting

4 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, April 21 2017 Apr 21, 2017 April 21, 2017 3:23 PM April 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – A victim who was shot in the 3200 block of Plank Road on Wednesday has been identified.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 36-year-old Letroyed Brown was found lying on the ground with a ski mask and handgun, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police say Brown was running with a black male suspect, who police believe shot and killed him. The masked suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored vehicle.

Brown died at the scene.

Trending News

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days