Marisa Nuzzo - Meteorologist

Marisa grew up in the northwest Chicago suburbs. Summertime storms often kept her up all night, but rather than being irritated or upset, she watched the lightning from her bedroom window. After many years of choir and theatre, Marisa found that meteorology would be the perfect way for her to blend her interests in math, science, communication, and public service.

In 2016, Marisa moved to Norman, Oklahoma to attend the School of Meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. She fell in love with meteorology more and more as she studied during her four-year college career. In pursuit of a TV career, she interned in newsrooms all over the country from KSL in Salt Lake City, Utah to WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin, and KOKH in Oklahoma City.

Marisa was a weathercaster for her collegiate newscast, OU Nightly, for her entire college career. She won several awards for her on-air work, including placing 3rd in the nation in the weathercaster competition for the 2019 Broadcast Education Association Awards.

She is a proud member of the quarantine Class of 2020 and holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Meteorology along with minors in Math and Broadcast Journalism.

Marisa loves animals and grew up with pets of all kinds, dogs, cats, birds, fish, hamsters, rabbits, and even chickens. Now, Marisa has just one cat named Shrimp. In her spare time, she loves to explore local restaurants and breweries. She loves to sing and wear her favorite color, yellow!

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

TWITTER: @marisanuzzowx

INSTAGRAM: @marisanuzzowx