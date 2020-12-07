49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mario Lopez to star in bizarre KFC television special

3 hours 30 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 4:12 PM December 07, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Mario Lopez is at the center of Kentucky Fried Chicken's latest publicity stunt: a "mini movie" starring the sitcom actor as Colonel Sanders.

KFC teased the project Monday, saying the 15-minute TV special 'A Recipe for Seduction will air on Lifetime network.The special will premiere Dec. 12 at noon and air again at that same time Dec. 13.

See the full trailer for the special below.

Do with this information what you will.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days