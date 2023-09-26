75°
March 3, 2016 Morning News Pop

7 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, March 03 2016 Mar 3, 2016 March 03, 2016 7:17 AM March 03, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan, Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

Here are today's top stories:

Police cruiser involved in crash on Florida Blvd at Sherwood

SUV plows through Mcdonald's lobby

Budget talks continue at the capitol

Scattered showers followed by a warmer weekend

Updates all day, every day:

