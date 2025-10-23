Manship School honors life of award-winning journalist Stanley Nelson

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Manship of Mass Communication honored the life and legacy of award-winning journalist Stanley Nelson on Wednesday night.

Nelson was known for his work covering stories that centered around civil rights and cold-case investigations.

Regina Moore-Lee attended the celebration of Nelson's life and told WBRZ that he wrote about her father's killing.

"My dad was killed by night riders who did not appreciate the fact that he was one of two deputy sheriffs that were appointed in Washington Parish," she said. "We were very excited that Stanley Nelson wrote about the case, and then he decided he was going to research it and turn it into a book. We are so grateful for the work that he did - grateful to him."

Nelson died in June. He was 69.