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Louisiana lawmakers propose tax cuts to battle blight
BATON ROUGE - Experts say vacant lots and blighted property leave communities vulnerable to crime, but Louisiana voters could decide to cut property taxes for people who clean up abandoned buildings.
State Rep. Chance Henry, R-Crowley, is acting on these concerns. He wants to give tax breaks to those who purchase and fix abandoned properties, introducing a set of companion bills to cut property taxes up to 75% for up to twenty years for those who fix blighted property.
In Baton Rouge, council meeting agendas are often packed with properties on the condemnation list, and one woman sees it as her mission to rebuild her community, tackling blight. Pat McCallister-LeDuff is from the Scotlandville area, an area she's attempting to revitalize.
McCallister-LeDuff identifies blighted properties, connects them with potential buyers, and helps families with the behind-the-scenes legal work to transfer property ownership.
"It's important that we maintain where we want to live," McCallister-LeDuff said.
In some cases, she says that means tearing down really blighted sites. McCallister-LeDuff attended Banks Elementary as a child and says she sees the tearing down and revitalization of the property as a step forward.
"I love Banks," McCallister-LeDuff said," I love Scotlandville. I love this community.
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The two bills passed out of committee and are headed to the House floor for consideration.
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