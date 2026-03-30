Addis PD: Reckless driver slams into car along La. 1, wreck sends four to hospital

ADDIS - A man driving more than 70 miles per hour on the La. 1 service road slammed into another car Monday evening, sending the driver and three others to a hospital, officials said.

According to Addis Police Chief Jason Langlois, the crash happened on South Vaughn Drive near Benedetto's Market around 6:15 p.m.

Chief Langlois said an Addis Police officer spotted the truck, which was going over 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, blowing through stop signs. The officer turned on its lights and sirens right before the truck collided with an SUV pulling out of the Benedetto's parking lot.

Police say the driver and two passengers from the truck were taken to hospitals by ambulances. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by a personal car. Chief Langlois said as of Monday evening, all the injuries seemed moderate.

The driver, who has not been named, will likely be charged with reckless driving, negligent injuring, and traffic infractions once he is released from the hospital, the chief said.