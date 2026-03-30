Amazon driver leaves packages in street of neighborhood in Walker

WALKER — Typically, when you order a package from Amazon, it comes to your doorstep. But a resident in Walker found a bag full of packages on the side of the road Sunday night.

Video footage shows an Amazon delivery truck pulling into the Easterly Heights subdivision off Highway 447 around 7 p.m. The driver placed an orange zipper bag near the road at the front of the neighborhood.

"Somebody didn't want to do their job completely. They just decided to throw this on the side of the road and get back to the office and figured it was going to go away," a resident said.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was passing by around 8 p.m. when he noticed the bag. He said it looked unusual, so he pulled over.

"I started unzipping it, I was real careful about how I unzipped it because I was afraid a lion or tiger was going to jump out," the resident said.

Instead, he said he found several Amazon packages. One was completely empty.

"I did look at one box, and I said, 'There is nothing in here,' and when I opened it up, I could see there was nothing in it," he said. "So how that got empty is beyond me."

Some of the packages were supposed to be delivered to homes in surrounding areas like Denham Springs. Other addresses were further out, like in Belle Rose, over 40 miles away.

"I brought it home because I didn't want to leave it out here and something happens to it, someone decide to take it and claim it when it really wasn't theirs," the resident said. "I wanted to do the right thing and see if I can get this stuff back to the rightful owners."

He said he plans to bring the packages to the nearest Amazon drop-off center on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Amazon said they are looking into what happened with these deliveries. They also want to apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused customers.