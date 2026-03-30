Livingston man's family demands update after his phone goes missing during emergency room visit

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The family of a Livingston Parish man says a trip to the emergency room resulted in the loss of his phone.

The family of Karl Vaughn said that on Jan. 9, he fell down in his Livingston Parish home. Acadian Ambulance took him to Ochsner Medical Center off of O'Neal Lane. The family said they noticed his phone had disappeared when he was moved between rooms at the hospital.

"They had him in one room in the emergency room, and they moved him to another one. He was still in his clothes. Everything was still on him," Bonnie Vaughn, his wife, said. "They brought me the bag of clothes. I didn't look in it. I just assumed everything was in it. But we knew the cell phone was gone."

Cell phone records indicate Karl Vaughn's phone was used at least twice after family members say they last saw it in his possession.

Bonnie Vaughn said her husband died on Jan. 11. The family asked the Patient and Provider Advocacy department about his personal effects. The hospital sent a letter, telling the family to expect an update on the investigation into Karl Vaughn's things by March 6.

"We haven't heard nothing, and here it is, March the 30th," Bonnie Vaughn said.

She said she just wants the safe return of her husband's belongings, or at least an update to the investigation.

"It's hard enough to lose somebody, and to lose their stuff too?" Bonnie Vaughn said.

WBRZ spoke to a representative from Ochsner, who said the health system could not provide an update due to patient privacy.