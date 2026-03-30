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Two hurt in Denham Springs accidental shooting

1 hour 25 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 9:37 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were hurt in an accidental shooting in Denham Springs on Monday evening. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. along Fred Banks Drive. 

Officers said two people were shot and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. 

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Police did not share any other details about the shooting. 

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