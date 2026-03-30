Sewage crisis in Denham Heights: failing infrastructure floods yards with raw waste

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish neighborhood built in the 1950s is having serious issues with its aging sewage system. Somewhere under the street, a discharge line has failed, causing sewage to back up into ditches, yards and gurgle up drains.

Thomas Maloy moved into his parents' home on Springdale Drive in 2018. The sewage system in the neighborhood was private and designed specifically for the homes in Denham Heights. It was maintained as such until the late 90s, when it was taken over by the parish.

The issues started as a "minor inconvenience" for Maloy, who recalled clean-out lids blowing off and gray water discharge flowing through the ditches. Now, there's a stink in the air, and feces in the ditches. It's a health hazard, as the water feeds into Ward Creek.

"There is raw sewage and toilet paper in their yard," said Maloy.

The gray water issue has been going on for about five years. Maloy said the toilet paper and sewage are a recent development.

"It's nasty!"

Hidden underground, Maloy said, there's a serious infrastructure problem. The homes in Denham Heights all have septic tanks or mo-dads. The main discharge line that runs down the center of the street has failed. It's now affecting Maloy's quality of life.

"For sure, and we want an answer," he said.

Livingston Parish said it's aware of the concerns regarding wastewater surfacing in the roadway in Denham Heights. Initial review of the situation indicated the line serving several homes is private. While the system itself is private, the parish is taking the matter seriously because wastewater has reportedly surfaced within the public right-of-way.

To determine the source of the issue, the parish has secured a contractor to investigate the line and identify where the discharge is originating. Once that investigation is complete, the parish will reevaluate the situation to determine whether any potential corrective action would be reasonable or appropriate.

However, the parish said it currently does not have the funds to address the issue. It has pursued several funding opportunities to address the challenges in Denham Heights, but hasn't been able to secure what's necessary. A Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality revolving loan pre-application was approved, but the funding would have left about $2.68 million of the project unfunded.

The parish said situations like this one highlight why permitting and inspections are important, particularly when homes are sold or when utility services are transferred. The inspections help identify aging or failing systems and allow issues to be addressed before they become too costly.

Maloy said it's a problem that can't afford to wait.

"This has been dragging on; we have kids who can't play in their yards, we can't have kids near the ditches," he said.

Livingston Parish said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.