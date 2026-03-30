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Pennsylvania man wanted for sending explicit messages, photos to two Baton Rouge girls

1 hour 16 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 9:47 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Pennsylvania man is wanted by law enforcement for sending sexually explicit messages, including photos and videos, to two 11-year-old girls from Baton Rouge.

According to an arrest warrant, 29-year-old Harry Delgado of Allentown, Pa., met the two on an online video chat site called Azar. 

Documents say the girls moved the conversation from Azar to MeetMe, a dating site. Both the girls messaged with Delgado and exchanged explicit photos, videos and texts. 

The warrant says even though the victims never told Delgado their real ages, he saw them on video chat and knew they were young. 

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Delgado is wanted for two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, eight counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. 

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