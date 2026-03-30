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LPSO: Woman who uses wheelchair knocked to the ground during home invasion, two men in custody
SPRINGFIELD - Two masked men allegedly broke into a woman's home, knocked her off her wheelchair, and stole her safe.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 65-year-old Alvin Johnson and 67-year-old Rickey Rogers, both of Baton Rouge, broke into a woman's home along Patterson Road in Springfield around 11 a.m. Monday.
Johnson and Rogers allegedly forced their way into the house and demanded money. The victim reportedly refused and was hit with a weapon and knocked off her wheelchair. LPSO said the robbers took away her phone and zip-tied her hands before taking off with her safe.
LPSO and the Baton Rouge Police Department tracked the suspect vehicle to North Foster Drive, where Rogers and Johnson were taken into custody. They are facing home invasion and armed robbery charges.
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Deputies said the victim is "doing okay, considering what happened," and that her money was recovered.
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