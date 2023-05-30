Manhunt underway in East Feliciana after suspected thieves crash stolen SUV while fleeing deputies

SLAUGHTER - Authorities are looking for a pair of men who crashed a stolen SUV while fleeing sheriff's deputies and then ran from the crash scene.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, deputies tried to stop the vehicle, an SUV pulling an ATV on a trailer, on LA 412 around 7:45 a.m. over a traffic violation. The vehicle drove off and crashed into a ditch near the corner of LA 412 and Lemon B Road, and a pair of men jumped out and started running.

The sheriff's office later determined the SUV was stolen out of Baton Rouge, and the agency is now searching the surrounding area for the suspects. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office also had deputies in the area, and EBRSO is now providing air support for the search.

This is a developing story.