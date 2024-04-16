Man who robbed two Dollar Generals in 2019 pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man arrested in 2019 for the armed robberies of two Dollar General stores pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Tyler Dunn, 23, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery for the two armed robberies in November 2019. According to court records, Dunn was one of four masked and armed men who held up Prescott Drive and Scenic Highway Dollar General stores on Nov. 17 and Nov. 21, respectively.

In the Nov. 17 robbery, Dunn forced an employee at gunpoint to move from the back of the store to the front. They stole $7,000. Later on Nov. 21, Dunn was among armed and masked robbers who held employees at gunpoint and made her hand over $1,200.

Dunn was arrested in 2019 on charges of theft and armed robbery. Another man, Oreall Ruffin, was arrested for armed robbery. In 2023, Ruffin was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the two robberies, in addition to another at a Family Dollar on Nov. 22.