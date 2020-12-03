Man who developed recipe for 'Slim Jim' jerky dies following COVID diagnosis

The man who is credited with inventing the recipe for one of America's favorite on-the-go snacks, 'Slim Jim' jerky has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

According to CNN, 95-year-old Alonzo "Lon" Adams II died Saturday, Nov. 28.

Technically, a man named Adolph Levis invented Slim Jim in 1928, but Adams is credited with developing the more current Slim Jim formula, according to a spokesperson for Conagra Brands, the manufacturer of the jerky.

"Conagra Brands was saddened to learn of the passing of Lon Adams, and we extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. We are grateful for the contributions that Lon made to Slim Jim," the company said in a statement to CNN.

Adams was a veteran, who entered the food science industry after serving in World War II in the 82nd Airborne Division, according to his obituary by the funeral home.

After being injured in 1945's Battle of the Bulge in Europe, Adams returned to the states and graduated from St. Ambrose College before earning his master's degree in microbiology from Iowa State University.

He worked for Goodmark Foods for many years, CNN reports, and eventually retired as a principal scientist.