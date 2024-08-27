Man wanted for strangulation charges in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – Deputies in Livingston Parish say a man wanted for strangulation and battery charges has been taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, 36-year-old Eric Paul McNiel was wanted for aggravated battery, second-degree battery and two counts of domestic abuse battery by strangulation.

Ard described McNeil as approximately 5’10” tall and weighing 240 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Investigators said McNeil was traveling in a 2011 white Ford Ranger pickup truck with Louisiana license plate Y177728.