Man wanted for groping woman in Prairieville parking lot
PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish are on the lookout for a man wanted for groping a woman in a Prairieville grocery store parking lot.
33-year-old Gregory Johnson is wanted for sexual battery.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Johnson approached a woman at the Winn-Dixie located on Airline Highway and asked her for directions. He then groped the victim.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with red writing, dark pants and red tennis shoes. He was driving a black Dodge Challenger with tinted windows.
Deputies say Johnson has an extensive criminal record and is a convicted felon. He’s also wanted for second degree rape by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson is urged to contact the APSO at 225-621-4636.
