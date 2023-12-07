59°
Latest Weather Blog
Man wanted for Child Endangerment & Battery of a Dating Partner
BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Singleton, 25.
Singleton is wanted on the charge of Battery of a Dating Partner - Child Endangerment. Investigators believe that Singleton drives a gold colored 2016 Honda Accord, which is registered to a family member with the same last name.
Trending News
Call 344-STOP (344-7867)
Download the P3 Tips App
Visit crimestoppers225.com
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
ABC Board expects crowd for Boil & Roux hearing
-
Man accused of shooting tow truck owner in dispute over property
-
Drought, cold weather raising price for crawfish
-
EBR road improvements in preparation for I-10 widening will not be affected,...
-
Juvie jail task force takes tour of facility, media not allowed in