Man wanted for burglarizing truck outside local convenience store

BATON ROUGE - Deputies in East Baton Rouge are looking for a man wanted for burglarizing a vehicle.

The incident was reported at the Florida Discount in the 14000 block of Florida Boulevard on July 27. According to reports, surveillance footage at the business recorded the suspect go inside a Dodge truck that was parked in the front of the store.

Once inside, authorities say the suspect stole assorted items. The man left the area in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.