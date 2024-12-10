Man wanted by East Feliciana deputies for leading pursuit arrested in Zachary on fugitive, drug charges

ZACHARY — A man wanted by East Feliciana Parish deputies for an October pursuit was arrested Tuesday by Zachary Police.

Authorities arrested 54-year-old Donald McDonald as a fugitive from East Feliciana Parish. McDonald was also booked for various drug charges.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said that McDonald was wanted for leading deputies on a pursuit on Oct. 21 after they attempted to stop him while he was driving a motorcycle erratically near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 10. After they tried to pull him over, he was tased and fled into the woods.

McDonald was arrested in a joint effort by East Feliciana Parish deputies, Zachary Police, Louisiana State Police and Slaughter Police. After he was apprehended at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies found a "large amount of narcotics and firearms."

he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on drug dealing, illegal carrying of weapons and resisting arrest. He will be transferred to the East Feliciana Parish Prison where he will be booked on aggravated obstruction, aggravated flight, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule IV drugs and reckless operation of a vehicle charges.