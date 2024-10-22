Man who fled traffic stop after being tased has 'substantial' criminal history; search continues

CLINTON - Deputies are searching for a man who was tased during a traffic stop and continued to flee into the nearby woods late Monday night.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted a motorcycle driving erratically around 9 p.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 10. The deputy tried to pull over the vehicle before the motorcyclist, later identified as Donald Jean McDonald, turned around and laid down the bike.

McDonald did not listen to the deputy's orders, and the deputy used his Taser. Despite being tased, McDonald fled into the nearby woods, prompting a manhunt.

Tuesday morning, Sheriff Jeff Travis said the hunt was still ongoing, and that McDonald has a substantial criminal history. Warrants for McDonald's arrest are being filed.

Anyone with information about McDonald's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the East Feliciana Communications Division at (225) 683-5459.

Photo via East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.