Man taken to hospital after he was hit by a train Monday

POINTE COUPEE - A man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a train early Monday morning.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the man was sleeping on the tracks that run along LA-1 in Innis. He was hit around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown.