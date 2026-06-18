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Man struck in head with gun at Brandywine Apartments

1 decade 2 months 4 weeks ago Saturday, March 19 2016 Mar 19, 2016 March 19, 2016 5:24 PM March 19, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE - Police say one man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being pistol whipped at Brandywine apartments in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police originally said they were investigating a shooting and that the man was shot in the head.

BRPD has not released any more information about the incident at this time. 

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