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Man struck in head with gun at Brandywine Apartments
BATON ROUGE - Police say one man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being pistol whipped at Brandywine apartments in Baton Rouge Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police originally said they were investigating a shooting and that the man was shot in the head.
BRPD has not released any more information about the incident at this time.
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