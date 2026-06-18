Man struck in head with gun at Brandywine Apartments

BATON ROUGE - Police say one man suffered non life-threatening injuries after being pistol whipped at Brandywine apartments in Baton Rouge Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police originally said they were investigating a shooting and that the man was shot in the head.

BRPD has not released any more information about the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WBRZ News 2 online and on Facebook and Twitter for updates as more information becomes available.