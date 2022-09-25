91°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say
RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart, had been shot. He later died from his injuries.
No information on a suspect or motive has been released.
Trending News
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
-
McKinley High's homecoming game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between teams
-
EBR school board to get Kenilworth building back after charter school relocates
-
City-parish working through backlog of repairs for broken storm drain covers
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report