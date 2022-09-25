91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot to death in Lafourche neighborhood overnight, deputies say

September 25, 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

RACELAND - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot to death in a Lafourche Parish neighborhood overnight.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to reports of gunfire on St. Louis Street in Raceland around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man, identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart, had been shot. He later died from his injuries.

No information on a suspect or motive has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

