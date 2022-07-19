Man shot to death during overnight carjacking; Baton Rouge police still searching for killer

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard during an apparent carjacking.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Lorna Avenue. Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Victor Gomez Vargas, shot to death at the scene.

Investigators believe a carjacker shot Vargas while taking the vehicle. The car was later found abandoned just minutes away on La Margie Avenue.

There are no known suspects at this time.