Man shot to death during overnight carjacking; Baton Rouge police still searching for killer

Tuesday, July 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard during an apparent carjacking.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Lorna Avenue. Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Victor Gomez Vargas, shot to death at the scene.

Investigators believe a carjacker shot Vargas while taking the vehicle. The car was later found abandoned just minutes away on La Margie Avenue. 

There are no known suspects at this time. 

