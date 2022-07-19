93°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death during overnight carjacking; Baton Rouge police still searching for killer
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard during an apparent carjacking.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Lorna Avenue. Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Victor Gomez Vargas, shot to death at the scene.
Investigators believe a carjacker shot Vargas while taking the vehicle. The car was later found abandoned just minutes away on La Margie Avenue.
Trending News
There are no known suspects at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
The World According to Bud - Sunday Journal
-
'We're very worried about the future': Food bank seeing alarming spike in...
-
Suspect who attempted to rape woman near Perkins Road and Hollydale Avenue...
-
LSU Tigers run the show on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
-
Resident points to HOA for answers regarding street flooding concerns