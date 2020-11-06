73°
Man shot to death at tire shop on Scenic Highway Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting along Scenic Highway Friday.
The gunfire was reported before noon at the Jaguar Tire Shopon Scenic Highway just before Airline Highway. Police said John Mitchell, 28, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Police are still working to determine a motive or suspect in the shooting.
