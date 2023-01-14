42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man shot at Shenandoah Bend apartment complex Saturday afternoon

Saturday, January 14 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex Saturday afternoon, authorities say. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a man was shot in the arm at the complex along Tiger Bend Road shortly after 4 p.m. 

Deputies said the man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

