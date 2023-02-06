Man sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually assaulting 80-year-old woman with dementia

AMITE - A man who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman with a memory disorder will spend the next 99 years in prison.

During March of 2020, Allen Ronald went into the woman's home under false pretenses and attacked her. Family later came to monitor the woman and alerted police, who arrested Ronald the same day.

Ronald is sentenced to 99 years for sexual battery of the infirmed, and 50 of those years will be served without benefits.

Prior to this charge, Ronald pleaded guilty to obscenity in 2008 and 2018. He also pleaded no contest to stalking in 2022.