Police searching for man suspected of murdering EBR Schools employee
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a 19-year-old who they believe was involved with the murder of an EBR Schools employee.
Baton Rouge Police officers issued a warrant for Jaymie Thomas. He's wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The body of EBRPSS employee was found in a wooded area off of Alexander Avenue on Wednesday. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000.
