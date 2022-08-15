Latest Weather Blog
Man's home surveillance system at center of criminal case: Held on $1,000,000 bond for video voyeurism
LIVINGSTON – Sheriff’s deputies are in the middle of a sweeping case involving hidden cameras installed in the home of a man in Satsuma.
Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on 40 counts of video voyeurism. His bond was set at $1,000,000 Monday.
The sheriff’s office said the initial case surrounds a camera found in Johnson’s home and video recorded from the camera. The camera may have been hidden, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.
“Evidence dates back to 2019 and 2020. As you can imagine, this is a sensitive case,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement to WBRZ.
Detectives were still reviewing the videos recorded by the camera and more charges are possible, the sheriff said.
A source told WBRZ the camera was set up to record people living in or visiting Johnson’s house in private settings.
A social media account for Johnson listed him as being a sales executive at a voice and data business communications company in Livingston Parish. Among other things, the business sold security cameras.
