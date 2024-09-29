88°
Latest Weather Blog
Man's corpse wrapped in tarp found Sunday in Tangipahoa Parish, officials say
FLUKER — A man's corpse wrapped in a tarp was found Sunday on the side of Highway 51, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.
The TPSO said the victim was a white male, but his identity and cause of death were not disclosed.
Deputies say just before 8 a.m. Sunday a caller reported a suspicious rolled-up tarp on the side of Highway 51 between Fluker and Tangipahoa.
Trending News
Detectives are actively working on this case and this is still a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham Tigers ride big plays over Ascension Catholic
-
Olympic champion commits to LSU's gymnastics team
-
'I hadn't put that much thought into the post:' Higgins discusses deleted...
-
Naked man seen crashing his SUV into a truck in a parking...
-
Two Walker High students arrested for menacing after alleged conversation about 'shooting...