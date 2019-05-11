Man relieved after retrieving his two stolen dogs

CENTRAL – What started as a heart-breaking week for Randy Aucoin, turned into relief.

Two of his dogs were taken in the middle of the day found their way back home.

“I had a big empty spot in my stomach and I was like, wow. I can’t believe this has happened,” Aucoin said.

On Wednesday, Aucoin was mowing his front lawn. He brought his brown labs out with him to get some exercise. Then, something terrible happened.

“I heard what I believe was a tailgate closing on a pickup truck, then there was an acceleration of the vehicle getting out of here,” he said.

In a matter of three minutes, Aucoin’s dogs were gone, taken from him at his home.

“I realized that vehicle stopped and picked up my dogs,” Aucoin said.

Aucoin and his neighbors have seen a suspicious white truck with no license plate driving around their peaceful neighborhood multiple times. That’s who he believes stole his dogs.

“These dogs are our family, you know,” Aucoin said.

For days the dog-owner was panicking until he got a phone call. A woman living six miles away found his dogs in a field on Bliss Road. Aucoin posted that they were taken on Facebook with his number. When he went to pick the dogs up, Aucoin says he saw that same white truck nearby.

“I knew for a fact that my dogs were close,” he said.

Aucoin, glad to be reunited with his two dogs, is worried this could happen again.

“I certainly don’t want anyone to go through what I went through,” said Aucoin.

The EBR Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Aucoin hopes whoever is responsible is caught.