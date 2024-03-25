Latest Weather Blog
Man on probation for drug charges arrested again after multi-parish drug bust
MANDEVEILLE — A man previously convicted on drug charges was arrested again after officials in two parishes found guns, cash and drugs in Mandeville and Ponchatoula homes.
Byron Seymour, 49, was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security raided Seymour's home in Mandeville and a Ponchatoula home with ties to Seymour.
During their searches, detectives seized four illegally possessed semiautomatic weapons and $38,214 in cash in Mandeville, as well as multiple bags of heroin, cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and suspected meth, as well as another gun, in Ponchatoula.
Seymour was on federal probation until 2029 following a prior drug conviction. He was arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies and booked into their jail. Criminal charges for Seymour are still pending in Mandeville's St. Tammany Parish.
As a result of the investigation, Tangipahoa Parish deputies also arrested Dourphas Beale, 37, with multiple drug and illegal firearm possession charges and Chatisha Tillis, 21, on multiple outstanding warrants.
