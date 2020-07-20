Man made fake 911 call to get huge emergency response to ex's house, fire dept. says

BATON ROUGE – Fire investigators said a crazed ex-boyfriend lit a fire outside his ex’s home and reported a fake emergency to have a swarm of law enforcement and other first responders rush to the woman’s home on Antioch Road this month.

Timothy Keith was booked into jail on arson and criminal mischief charges, the St. George Fire Department said.

Investigators said Keith lit a pile of debris on fire about ten feet from the woman’s home in the 8600 block of Antioch Road in early July. The burning heap was extinguished before it could spread to the home.

Investigators said Keith also sent more than 400 harassing text messages to a man who know lives at the home with the woman. He would make harassing phone calls and unannounced visits, the fire department said in revealing Keith’s arrest Monday.

Keith threatened to burn the house down before, with them inside, the residents said.

Keith also made a prank 911 call, reporting an emergency at the house, which resulted in what the fire department said was a multi-agency response. Firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and paramedics rushed to the home for the fake emergency, shocking the residents.

“Keith was responsible for the prank call to further harass the occupants of the residence” in an apparent swatting incident, St. George Fire Department investigators said.