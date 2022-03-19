67°
Man killed near home on Cedarlane Avenue, found shot to death in the road
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death early Saturday morning and found dead, laying along on Cedarlane Avenue near his home.
The Baton Rouge Police said the shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue.
Officers arrived at the scene to find Ryan Marlow, 37, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police say.
No more information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on the shooting should contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.
