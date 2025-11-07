66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man killed in shooting at McDonald's on Airline Highway

2 weeks 4 days 13 hours ago Sunday, October 19 2025 Oct 19, 2025 October 19, 2025 6:03 PM October 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a McDonald's on Saturday morning along Airline Highway near Prescott Road.

Sedrick Taylor, 22, was shot during a drug deal at the establishment, according to the Baton Rouge Police.

Trending News

Further details have not yet been released. WBRZ is searching for more information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days