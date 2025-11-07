66°
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a McDonald's on Saturday morning along Airline Highway near Prescott Road.
Sedrick Taylor, 22, was shot during a drug deal at the establishment, according to the Baton Rouge Police.
Further details have not yet been released. WBRZ is searching for more information.
