Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking across Ben Hur Road late Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened on Ben Hur Road off Burbank Drive, near several off-campus LSU student housing complexes, around midnight.

Police said Jude Jarreau, 44, was trying to cross Ben Hur Road when he was hit by a black Range Rover SUV. The SUV reportedly drove off before police arrived.

Jarreau died at the scene. Police credit witnesses for providing vital information that led to a vehicle description.

“It was the witnesses that provided information. Now through investigative measures, investigators will look and see if there’s anything to further support but, as of now we can’t thank those individuals enough. The community that stayed and observed, and relayed that information to us," Lt. Don Coppola with BRPD said.

Jarreau's friend, Sky Acosta, shared a statement on his passing Monday:

It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now. My heart aches so much. It doesn’t seem real.

Jude came into my life at one of my lowest moments, but he quickly turned it into the best year of my life. Jude was more than a best friend, he was my soulmate. He took care of me in ways I never knew I needed. The way he loved me and loved every person around him made me fall in love and adore him. We deserved more time together, but I will forever cherish every moment I got to spend with him. From the moment he woke up to the moment he went to sleep, he made sure i knew how special and loved I was by him.

As soon as he walked into a room, you could see him light up the place. He loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends and watching sports. He was the biggest sports fan I knew. He got to spend his last days at his favorite place, Tiger Stadium.

If you knew Jude, you loved him. I just want justice for my best friend. You always hear about finding your special person, but no one tells you how hard it is to lose the love of your life at 25 when you had a lifetime planned out.

My heart hurts for his family and his two beautiful girls. Please keep them in your prayers at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact BRPD at (225) 389-7867.