Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River

17 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, September 25 2022 Sep 25, 2022 September 25, 2022 4:51 PM September 25, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GREENWELL SPRINGS - A man died Saturday after the ATV he was riding on crashed in the woods. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man was riding along Triple B Road near the Comite River around 5:30 p.m. 

Deputies said the victim was 47-years-old, but did not disclose a name. No more information was released. 

