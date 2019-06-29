Man injured after diving into river at rec site

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken to the hospital after being injured while diving into a river in the Frenchtown Road Conservation Area.

The conservation area is a part of the BREC system. The park is located just north of Florida Boulevard along the Livingston-East Baton Rouge line in between the Amite and Comite rivers.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz