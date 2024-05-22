81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel.
Responding officers say he was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation by the SGPD. No arrests have been made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House OKs restrictions on pills that can be used for abortions, sends...
-
EBR School employees could see $1,300 pay increase if new budget proposal...
-
Tangipahoa parents turn out for school board meeting after court-ordered principal change
-
Man who kidnapped, raped LSU student at gunpoint in 2017 sentenced to...
-
Former Ascension Parish correctional officer arrested for molesting juvenile