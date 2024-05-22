81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Gabriel

Wednesday, May 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel.

Responding officers say he was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance Air-Med to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by the SGPD. No arrests have been made.

